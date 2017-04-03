Ronald Koeman challenges Ross Barkley to - show the type of player he is'
Everton boss Ronald Koeman has urged Ross Barkley to respond to his critics with more performances like those he was producing before Saturday's Merseyside derby. Barkley and Romelu Lukaku have been focused upon in much of the criticism of the Toffees' efforts in the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool at the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn Has Cancer (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|SoPhartss
|11
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|TonightPhart
|32,838
|Brady's jersey stolen again, this time in fun a...
|9 hr
|StolenPharrts
|2
|When will your team play the Raiders in Las Vegas?
|9 hr
|WhenPharrts
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|11 hr
|SoundPhart
|24
|Luke Shaw - a long way behind' Manchester Unite...
|12 hr
|LongPHARTZ
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|18 hr
|Price phartsz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC