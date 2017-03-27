Roger Federer sets up another Rafa Nadal battle with epic win over Nick Kyrgios

Roger Federer's supreme 2017 continues to defy all expectations as he booked a place in the Miami Open final and with it comes the 37th episode of his great rivalry with Rafael Nadal. A repeat of the Australian Open final will have fans licking their lips, but it is Federer's semi-final win over Nick Kyrgios that may end up being remembered more fondly as the Swiss came through an epic battle 7-6 6-7 7-6 .

