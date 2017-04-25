Rockets advance with 105-99 win over Thunder
Houston Rockets' James Harden goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder's Andre Roberson defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series today in Houston. HOUSTON>> James Harden had 34 points and his supporting cast helped the Houston Rockets overcome a 47-point game by Russell Westbrook to get a 105-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.
