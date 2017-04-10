Roberto Firmino header keeps Liverpool's top-four aspirations on track
Roberto Firmino's header was enough to earn Liverpool a 1-0 win at West Brom and keep their top-four challenge on track. The Brazilian nodded in a first-half winner to settle an unremarkable game and extend the Reds' unbeaten Premier League run to seven matches.
