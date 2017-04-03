Rio Ferdinand reveals how talking helped him after losing his wife

Rio Ferdinand and the daughter of the Archbishop of Canterbury have opened up about the mental health pressures they faced, as part of a campaign spearheaded by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. In the latest in a series of videos filmed for William, Kate and Harry's Heads Together initiative, Ferdinand and Katharine Welby-Roberts speak about the life-changing conversations that helped them cope.

