Rio Ferdinand reveals how talking hel...

Rio Ferdinand reveals how talking helped him after losing his wife

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

Rio Ferdinand and the daughter of the Archbishop of Canterbury have opened up about the mental health pressures they faced, as part of a campaign spearheaded by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. In the latest in a series of videos filmed for William, Kate and Harry's Heads Together initiative, Ferdinand and Katharine Welby-Roberts speak about the life-changing conversations that helped them cope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council 8 hr Securityphart 8
News The Latest: Weather causes flight delays at Atl... 13 hr WaitingPhartzx 2
News Vikings sign backup QB Case Keenum 15 hr Could pharts 4
News Tony Romo's Cowboys career ends with one of his... 17 hr CareerPharrts 2
News Aaron Hernandez lawyers intend call 3 witnesses... 17 hr LawyersPharrts 2
News When will your team play the Raiders in Las Vegas? 17 hr MonthlyPharrts 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 17 hr LearnPharrts 32,846
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,090,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC