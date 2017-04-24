Regular exercise can be a brain-boost...

Regular exercise can be a brain-boost for over-50s

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Exercising for at least 45 minutes several times a week can boost brain power in the over-50s, research suggests. Several types of exercise help improve thinking, attention, memory skills and executive function , a new analysis of 39 studies found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O'Rourke courts locals 34 min AddsPhart 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr As pharts 32,915
News Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ... 20 hr LittlePhartt 23
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Sun Banner Phart 4
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Sun Are Phartse 9
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Sun AgentPhartss 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Sun More phartz 214
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC