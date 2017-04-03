Regan fulfills goal to pitch batting practice at age 80
" On the second day of his life as an octogenarian, former big league pitcher Phil Regan walked out to the infield and threw batting practice for the New York Mets. On a brisk afternoon before Friday night's game against the Miami Marlins, Regan took his tosses from about 30 feet, just like the other BP pitchers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|1 hr
|More Phart
|2
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|1 hr
|NotebookPharter
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|White pharts
|32,856
|public notice ; hardison's garage ! charges $6...
|Thu
|TheyPhartzz
|4
|Why do the blacks and the whites run faster tha... (May '08)
|Thu
|Including Pharts
|37
|Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council
|Wed
|Securityphart
|7
|The Latest: Weather causes flight delays at Atl...
|Apr 5
|WaitingPhartzx
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC