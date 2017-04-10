Refugee from Calais Jungle camp still loves Britain despite recent hate crimes
A teenager rescued from the Calais Jungle has claimed his love for Britain is unshaken by the spate of high-profile hate crimes since his arrival six months ago. Last October, refugee Aemal Khan, 15, was reunited with his brother in London having spent months stranded in the filthy lawlessness of the French migrant camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|16 min
|Trojan
|32,893
|20 Arrested In California Pro And Anti-Trump Ra...
|2 hr
|They phart
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|9 hr
|MostPharte
|5
|Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08)
|21 hr
|History phart
|40
|Raptors continue tradition of giving away deepl...
|Sun
|RaptorsPharte
|2
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Sun
|Television phart
|6
|marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14)
|Sat
|People phart
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC