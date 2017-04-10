Refugee from Calais Jungle camp still...

Refugee from Calais Jungle camp still loves Britain despite recent hate crimes

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Worcester News

A teenager rescued from the Calais Jungle has claimed his love for Britain is unshaken by the spate of high-profile hate crimes since his arrival six months ago. Last October, refugee Aemal Khan, 15, was reunited with his brother in London having spent months stranded in the filthy lawlessness of the French migrant camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 16 min Trojan 32,893
News 20 Arrested In California Pro And Anti-Trump Ra... 2 hr They phart 5
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL 9 hr MostPharte 5
News Shelton baseball coach Marocco dies (Apr '08) 21 hr History phart 40
News Raptors continue tradition of giving away deepl... Sun RaptorsPharte 2
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Sun Television phart 6
News marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14) Sat People phart 8
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC