Real Madrid's injured Gareth Bale unl...

Real Madrid's injured Gareth Bale unlikely to face Atletico in Champions League

There are 2 comments on the Malvern Gazette story from 6 hrs ago, titled Real Madrid's injured Gareth Bale unlikely to face Atletico in Champions League. In it, Malvern Gazette reports that:

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale looks set to miss the Champions League semi-final against city rivals Atletico after tests revealed he has a tear to his left calf. The 27-year-old Wales international lasted just 35 minutes of Sunday's El Clasico defeat to Barcelona before limping off the Bernabeu pitch.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
True Dat

United States

#1 3 hrs ago
cool
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RealPhartsz

Arcadia, CA

#2 3 hrs ago
Madrid phartz
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR 2 hr Should phart 4
News O'Rourke courts locals 5 hr AddsPhart 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr As pharts 32,915
News Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ... Mon LittlePhartt 23
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Sun Banner Phart 4
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Sun Are Phartse 9
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias Sun AgentPhartss 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC