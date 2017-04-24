Real Madrid's injured Gareth Bale unlikely to face Atletico in Champions League
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale looks set to miss the Champions League semi-final against city rivals Atletico after tests revealed he has a tear to his left calf. The 27-year-old Wales international lasted just 35 minutes of Sunday's El Clasico defeat to Barcelona before limping off the Bernabeu pitch.
United States
#1 3 hrs ago
cool
#2 3 hrs ago
Madrid phartz
