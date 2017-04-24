Real Madrid and Barcelona both record big wins in LaLiga, while Osasuna drop
Real Madrid kept pace with Barcelona at the top of La Liga on Wednesday while at the other end of the table Osasuna's return to the top flight lasted just a season as their relegation was confirmed. Barcelona took full advantage of playing first and threw down the gauntlet by temporarily opening up a three-point lead at the summit with a 7-1 Nou Camp thrashing of Osasuna, so it was up to Real Madrid to respond - and bounce back from Sunday's dramatic home defeat in El Classico - in the late kick-off.
