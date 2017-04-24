Rafael Nadal wins Barcelona Open for a 10th time with win over Dominic Thiem
By hitting the milestone at the Monte-Carlo Masters last weekend, Nadal became the first man in the Open era to win the same ATP Tour event 10 times. There never looked any doubt that he would repeat the feat in Barcelona on the court that bears his name, and he duly romped to a 6-4 6-1 victory over Dominic Thiem in the final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|11 hr
|Were phart
|72
|He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14)
|11 hr
|Dated phart
|381
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Cruising phart
|32,926
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|11 hr
|Donate phart
|20
|Could Brady be best ever?
|Sat
|SurePhartz
|31
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Sat
|TopsPharts
|2
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Sat
|Hoping phartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC