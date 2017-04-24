Rafael Nadal wins Barcelona Open for ...

Rafael Nadal wins Barcelona Open for a 10th time with win over Dominic Thiem

By hitting the milestone at the Monte-Carlo Masters last weekend, Nadal became the first man in the Open era to win the same ATP Tour event 10 times. There never looked any doubt that he would repeat the feat in Barcelona on the court that bears his name, and he duly romped to a 6-4 6-1 victory over Dominic Thiem in the final.

