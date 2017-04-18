Play suspended in Fed Cup tie after I...

Play suspended in Fed Cup tie after Ilie Nastase outburst

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Hereford Times

Great Britain's Fed Cup play-off against Romania was sensationally suspended after home captain Ilie Nastase was thrown off the court. With Johanna Konta leading Sorana Cirstea 6-2 1-2 in the second rubber in Constanta, Nastase became embroiled in a row apparently about noise from the crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Sox field an outfield full of Garcias 3 hr Christardy 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr Stealing phartsx 32,908
wHERE IS rYAN fULTON 6 hr One phartsx 2
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Fri Name phart 4
News Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ... Fri RemainingPhartt 19
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Fri Needed Phartez 7
News Step aside, Easter bunny. North Korea dominates... Fri Sausage phart 5
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,193 • Total comments across all topics: 280,494,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC