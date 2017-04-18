Play suspended in Fed Cup tie after Ilie Nastase outburst
Great Britain's Fed Cup play-off against Romania was sensationally suspended after home captain Ilie Nastase was thrown off the court. With Johanna Konta leading Sorana Cirstea 6-2 1-2 in the second rubber in Constanta, Nastase became embroiled in a row apparently about noise from the crowd.
