Play-off chasing Chicago Bulls narrowly beaten by Brooklyn Nets
The battle for the final play-off place in the Eastern Conference intensified on Saturday night as the Chicago Bulls suffered a narrow loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The loss sees Chicago drop into a tie for eighth place alongside Wade's former team Miami, who beat the Washington Wizards 106-103.
