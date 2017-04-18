PFA Merit award for David Beckham

PFA Merit award for David Beckham

Our guest of honour, David Beckham OBE, picks up the PFA Merit Award sponsored by @FootballManager #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/FOacfdd1B8 The 41-year-old follows former Manchester United team-mate Ryan Giggs in receiving the accolade, after the Welshman won the award in 2016. Beckham won 115 senior caps for England and captained the team at the 2002 and 2006 World Cup finals.

