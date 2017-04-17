Petra Kvitova eyeing shock return fro...

Petra Kvitova eyeing shock return from hand injury at French Open

11 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Petra Kvitova could be in line for a shock return at the French Open after recovering from hand injuries quicker than expected. The 27-year-old suffered serious injuries to her racket-holding left hand in an attack by an intruder at her apartment in the Czech Republic in December.

