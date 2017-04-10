Pep Guardiola impressed with Sergio A...

Pep Guardiola impressed with Sergio Aguero's response to losing his place

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

Pep Guardiola believes Sergio Aguero has improved significantly since regaining his place in the Manchester City side from the injured Gabriel Jesus. The prolific Aguero was dropped following the arrival of the impressive Jesus in January, sparking renewed speculation over his future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... 18 min Suezanne 3
News Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome... 44 min HighPhartsz 2
News How Information Builders is leading York Region... 3 hr GetPhartss 29
slopitch umpires 3 hr SoftPhartss 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr French Phartse 32,886
Sex Offender's In Joshua Tx Thu JustPharts 2
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Thu LastPharts 7
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,722 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC