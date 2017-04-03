Pep Guardiola: David Silva can become...

Pep Guardiola: David Silva can become an even better player at Manchester City

Spain midfielder Silva clocked up the 300th appearance of a superb City career in Saturday's Premier League victory over Hull. The 31-year-old renowned for his vision and incisive passing has won five trophies since joining City in a 26million move from Valencia in 2010.

