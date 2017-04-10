Paulo Dybala confident Juventus can overcome Barcelona

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has warned Champions League quarter-final opponents Barcelona that his side are in their best spell of the season. The Italian champions head into Tuesday's first leg at Juventus Stadium boasting a six-point lead at the top of Serie A and having last week reached the final of the Coppa Italia after beating Napoli 5-4 on aggregate.

