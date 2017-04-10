Paulo Dybala confident Juventus can o...

Paulo Dybala confident Juventus can overcome Barcelona

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has warned Champions League quarter-final opponents Barcelona that his side are in their best spell of the season. The Italian champions head into Tuesday's first leg at Juventus Stadium boasting a six-point lead at the top of Serie A and having last week reached the final of the Coppa Italia after beating Napoli 5-4 on aggregate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... 23 min Must phartze 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr Coach Phart 32,864
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 9 hr Category Pharting 210
News Rose: Sturridge & Defoe's weird pre-match super... 10 hr PrePhartz 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... 10 hr WherePhartz 3
News Accidental, unexpected and weird West Ham Unite... Apr 8 Unexpected phart 2
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr 8 Just phart 6
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC