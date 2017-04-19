Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski cra...

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing

19 hrs ago

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't usually seen in a tailored suit in the company of the Washington political elite. On Wednesday, he added "making cameos at the White House press briefing" to his repertoire, popping out of the West Wing offices of White House press secretary Sean Spicer's staff during a line of questioning about the Trump administration's views of NAFTA.

