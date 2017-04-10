Pacers and Chicago Bulls grab final NBA play-off places at Miami's expense
The Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls grabbed the final play-off berths in the Eastern Conference as the Boston Celtics secured top seeding. Both the Pacers and the Bulls needed victory in the last rounds of regular season matches to deny the Miami Heat a postseason place, and achieved that objective with few alarms.
