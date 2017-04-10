Oklahoma City Thunder overcome Minnesota despite Russell Westbrook absence
The Oklahoma City Thunder overcame the absence of Russell Westbrook for the first time this season with a 100-98 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Westbrook, who has set a new NBA record for triple-double in a season and is on course for the MVP award, was rested for the first time this term.
