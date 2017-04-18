Oilers eliminate Sharks with 3-1 win in Game 6

After a more than a decade-long playoff drought in Edmonton, the Oilers are in no hurry to leave the NHL's postseason party. Leon Draisaitl and Anton Slepyshev scored on breakaways in the opening minutes of the second period and the Oilers advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 3-1 victory in Game 6 over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

