Novak Djokovic stunned by David Goffin at Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters

World number two Novak Djokovic crashed out of the the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters as the shocks continued in Monaco. The Serbian, playing his third match back following an elbow injury, went down to David Goffin, who prevailed 6-2 3-6 7-5 in the quarter-finals on Friday.

