Nicola Adams wins professional debut ...

Nicola Adams wins professional debut in Manchester

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ilkley Gazette

Nicola Adams sailed through her professional debut with a shut-out 40-36 points win over Virginia Carcamo of Argentina at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night. Billed as 'The Lioness', the double Olympic champion swiftly adapted to her new surroundings with a sharp and commanding performance against a clearly outclassed opponent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Accidental, unexpected and weird West Ham Unite... 15 hr Unexpected phart 2
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... 15 hr Just phart 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 20 hr CatPhart 32,858
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Sat NotebookPharter 2
public notice ; hardison's garage ! charges $6... Thu TheyPhartzz 4
Why do the blacks and the whites run faster tha... (May '08) Apr 6 Including Pharts 37
News Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council Apr 5 Securityphart 7
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC