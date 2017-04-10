N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard among no...

N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard among nominees for PFA Player of Year award

9 hrs ago Read more: News Shopper

N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard's efforts in Chelsea's Premier League title tilt have been recognised with nominations for the men's Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award. Kante, who was shortlisted last year for his part in Leicester's remarkable season but did not make the top three, is the bookmakers' favourite for the 2016-17 accolade, with the winners to be announced at Grosvenor House in London on Sunday, April 23. Hazard picked up this award two years ago, when the Blues won the league at a canter under Jose Mourinho.

