Never forget you're a star, Antonio Conte tells Chelsea playmaker Hazard

Antonio Conte has revealed he guided Eden Hazard back to his best by telling the Belgium midfielder to both play and act like a superstar. Hazard's masterful finish helped Chelsea inch ever closer to the Premier League title with Saturday's 3-1 win at Bournemouth.

