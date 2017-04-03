Mourinho: Javier Hernandez would have scored 20 goals for United this season
Jose Mourinho believes ex-Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez is the kind of "killer" that would turn games for a side boasting talented players that are not "in love with the goal". An unerring knack at drawing matches they have dominated has proved costly for Mourinho's United this season, leaving them scrapping for a top-four berth rather than the title.
