Monaco keep scoring as they breeze past Borussia Dortmund and into semi-finals

Monaco secured their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund at Stade Louis II. Kylian Mbappe, Radamel Falcao and Valere Germain were on target as Monaco scored three goals for the fourth consecutive Champions League match.

