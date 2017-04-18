Monaco keep scoring as they breeze past Borussia Dortmund and into semi-finals
Monaco secured their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund at Stade Louis II. Kylian Mbappe, Radamel Falcao and Valere Germain were on target as Monaco scored three goals for the fourth consecutive Champions League match.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging ...
|3 hr
|FavoritePhartss
|17
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|BecausePhart
|32,901
|AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers
|22 hr
|Retire Phartz
|2
|Packers open workouts with some new changes in ...
|22 hr
|Open Phartz
|2
|Aaron Hernandez lawyers intend call 3 witnesses...
|22 hr
|Life Phartz
|7
|Roof construction delays Mercedes Benz Stadium ...
|22 hr
|Benz Phartz
|4
|Provinces' trade deal worth (dry) celebration
|Tue
|Concrete Phartes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC