Monaco clash cancelled after bomb exp...

Monaco clash cancelled after bomb explodes on Borussia Dortmund's team bus

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: IcSuttoncoldfield

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco has been cancelled after a bomb exploded on the German team's bus. A statement on the club's Twitter account said: "Bomb explosion on the team bus at the team hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcSuttoncoldfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... 4 hr BravePhart 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr Human Pharts 32,868
News We Need To Talk About Frankie 11 hr GotPhart 8
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Mon Must phartze 4
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Mon Category Pharting 210
News Rose: Sturridge & Defoe's weird pre-match super... Mon PrePhartz 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Mon WherePhartz 3
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC