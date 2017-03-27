Miami champion Federer tells Nadal he's - too good' not to win the title one day
Roger Federer assured Rafael Nadal he will win the Miami Open one day after the Swiss beat the Spaniard to claim his third title of 2017. The 35-year-old powered his way to a 6-3 6-4 final victory on Sunday to add the crown to his Australian Open and Indian Wells successes since his return from a six-month injury lay-off.
