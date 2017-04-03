Mesut Ozil wants to know Arsene Wenge...

Mesut Ozil wants to know Arsene Wenger's future before committing to Arsenal

Read more: Salisbury Journal

Mesut Ozil has indicated the future of Arsene Wenger remains critical to his own at Arsenal, saying he has a "super understanding" with the Frenchman. Ozil will have only one year left on his contract come the summer, but has stalled on committing his future to the Gunners as Wenger's own status remains up in the air.

