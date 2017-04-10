Mayor reports - racist' Sun column on...

Mayor reports - racist' Sun column on footballer Ross Barkley to police

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

The Mayor of Liverpool has reported to police an article by The Sun newspaper columnist Kelvin MacKenzie which he claims contains "a racial slur". Joe Anderson took offence at remarks made by the newspaper's former editor about Everton footballer Ross Barkley who was punched in a Liverpool city centre bar in the early hours of Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr Napoleon Bonapharte 32,885
Sex Offender's In Joshua Tx Thu JustPharts 2
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Thu LastPharts 7
News 49ers Lynch on dealing No. 2 pick: 'We're open ... Thu DealingPhartzz 2
News Report: Jay Cutler still considering retirement Thu Considering Phart 2
News Austin Straubel, Packers join forces on branding Thu Airport Phart 2
News Bears fans featured in ESPN series Thu We Phart 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC