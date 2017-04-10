Mayor reports - racist' Sun column on footballer Ross Barkley to police
The Mayor of Liverpool has reported to police an article by The Sun newspaper columnist Kelvin MacKenzie which he claims contains "a racial slur". Joe Anderson took offence at remarks made by the newspaper's former editor about Everton footballer Ross Barkley who was punched in a Liverpool city centre bar in the early hours of Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Napoleon Bonapharte
|32,885
|Sex Offender's In Joshua Tx
|Thu
|JustPharts
|2
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Thu
|LastPharts
|7
|49ers Lynch on dealing No. 2 pick: 'We're open ...
|Thu
|DealingPhartzz
|2
|Report: Jay Cutler still considering retirement
|Thu
|Considering Phart
|2
|Austin Straubel, Packers join forces on branding
|Thu
|Airport Phart
|2
|Bears fans featured in ESPN series
|Thu
|We Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC