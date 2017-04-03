Max Verstappen tops time sheets after heavily disrupted first practice in China
The opening practice session for the Chinese Grand Prix was heavily disrupted by the bad weather in Shanghai on Friday. Following a deluge of overnight rain, the one-and-a-half-hour session was halted after just four minutes with the medical helicopter unable to land at the designated hospital due to the foggy conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|public notice ; hardison's garage ! charges $6...
|13 hr
|TheyPhartzz
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|JustPhartzz
|32,850
|Why do the blacks and the whites run faster tha... (May '08)
|23 hr
|Including Pharts
|37
|Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council
|Wed
|Securityphart
|7
|The Latest: Weather causes flight delays at Atl...
|Wed
|WaitingPhartzx
|2
|Vikings sign backup QB Case Keenum
|Wed
|Could pharts
|4
|Tony Romo's Cowboys career ends with one of his...
|Wed
|CareerPharrts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC