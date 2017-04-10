Mavericks honor retiring Romo - and tease home crowd

Head coach Rick Carlisle draped his arm around Tony Romo as the crowd roared in the final minutes of the Dallas Mavericks ' honorary game for the retiring Cowboys quarterback. Fans desperately wanted to see the career passing leader for the Cowboys' franchise get in the game for at least a few seconds in a meaningless 109-91 loss to the visiting Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, and he was acting like he actually might play.

