Manchester City top agents' fees table as clubs combine to hand over 221million

Clubs in English league football paid agents nearly A 221million in fees over the last two transfer windows, according to figures released on Friday by the Football Association. The numbers are from February 2, 2016, to January 31, 2017, and are more than a third up on figures for the two transfer windows in 2015, the last year for which there is a full breakdown.

