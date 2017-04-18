Man arrested over Borussia Dortmund team bus attack
A 28-year-old German-Russian man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the bomb attack against a bus carrying members of the Borussia Dortmund football team, prosecutors said. A Dortmund player and a policeman were injured in the triple blasts last Tuesday as the bus was heading to the stadium for a match against AS Monaco.
