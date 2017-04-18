Lyon hold nerve to win penalty shoot-out and reach Europa League semi-finals
Lyon booked their place in the Europa League semi-finals following a 7-6 sudden-death penalty shoot-out victory against Besiktas on Thursday night. Talisca scored the opening goal of a pulsating match after 27 minutes before Alexandre Lacazette ensured Lyon were back in charge of the tie with his fine finish moments later.
