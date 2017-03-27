Luke Shaw - a long way behind' Manchester United team-mates, says Jose Mourinho
Luke Shaw's Manchester United future looks bleak after Jose Mourinho accused the left-back of being a "long way behind" his team-mates. A fine start to last season was brought to an excruciating end by a double leg break, but the 2016-17 campaign has arguably been even more frustrating for the 21-year-old.
