Liverpool's Sadio Mane likely to miss out against Bournemouth
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is likely to miss Wednesday's visit of Bournemouth after sustaining a knee problem in the Merseyside derby victory at Anfield. The Senegal international scored the opening goal in the 3-1 win over Everton but was later forced off after sustaining an injury in a challenge on Leighton Baines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five takeaways: UConn loses a game, finds its h...
|11 hr
|KnowPhart
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Fri
|ReallyPhartt
|18
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Thu
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09)
|Thu
|Get phart
|5
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Thu
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Thu
|Summer phart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|HePharts
|32,836
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC