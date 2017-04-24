Leyton Orient against Colchester fini...

Leyton Orient against Colchester finishes behind closed doors after fan protest

19 hrs ago

Colchester beat relegated Leyton Orient 3-1 in bizarre circumstances, with the last five minutes played out in front of an empty stadium after an earlier announcement said the game had been abandoned. United had been leading 3-1 when the Matchroom Stadium contest was suspended by referee Carl Boyeson after 85 minutes because of a crowd invasion involving approximately 750 people.

Chicago, IL

