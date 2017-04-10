Lewis Hamilton wants to see Jenson Bu...

Lewis Hamilton wants to see Jenson Button back in McLaren car for Monaco GP

Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

Lewis Hamilton has called on his former team McLaren to bring Jenson Button back to the Formula One fold as a replacement for Fernando Alonso at the Monaco Grand Prix. Button, the 2009 world champion, is an ambassador for the British team and the leading candidate to fill Alonso's cockpit when he heads to the United States for the Indianapolis 500 on May 28. McLaren insist a decision is yet to be taken on the identity of Alonso's substitute, but the gathering feeling here in Bahrain is that Button, who competed in more than 300 races, will be called upon for the Monte Carlo race.

Chicago, IL

