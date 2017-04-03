Lewis Hamilton predicts toughest title fight of his career
Lewis Hamilton has predicted the closest title battle of his career after he joined Sebastian Vettel at the summit of the Formula One championship following a crushing victory in China. Hamilton claimed his fifth win here in Shanghai after leading every lap in the inclement conditions as Vettel, who took the chequered flag in Australia a fortnight ago, recovered from fifth to finish six seconds adrift of his title rival.
