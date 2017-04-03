Lewis Hamilton beats Sebastian Vettel to pole at Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton delivered the perfect retort to Sebastian Vettel by holding off the Ferrari driver to claim a thrilling pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix. Vettel cemented his status as the number one rival to Hamilton and his all-conquering Mercedes team by virtue of winning the season-opening race in Australia a fortnight ago.
