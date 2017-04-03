Leon Smith remains upbeat despite Great Britain's Davis Cup exit
Britain suffered a two-day loss for first time since 2009, a year before Smith took over as captain and unexpectedly revived long-forgotten glories. After straight-sets defeats for Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans on day one at Rouen's Kindarena, the chance of more success for the 2015 champions was remote at best.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accidental, unexpected and weird West Ham Unite...
|13 hr
|Unexpected phart
|2
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|13 hr
|Just phart
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|CatPhart
|32,858
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|21 hr
|NotebookPharter
|2
|public notice ; hardison's garage ! charges $6...
|Thu
|TheyPhartzz
|4
|Why do the blacks and the whites run faster tha... (May '08)
|Apr 6
|Including Pharts
|37
|Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council
|Apr 5
|Securityphart
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC