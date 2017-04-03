Leon Smith remains upbeat despite Gre...

Leon Smith remains upbeat despite Great Britain's Davis Cup exit

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Britain suffered a two-day loss for first time since 2009, a year before Smith took over as captain and unexpectedly revived long-forgotten glories. After straight-sets defeats for Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans on day one at Rouen's Kindarena, the chance of more success for the 2015 champions was remote at best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Accidental, unexpected and weird West Ham Unite... 13 hr Unexpected phart 2
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... 13 hr Just phart 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 17 hr CatPhart 32,858
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... 21 hr NotebookPharter 2
public notice ; hardison's garage ! charges $6... Thu TheyPhartzz 4
Why do the blacks and the whites run faster tha... (May '08) Apr 6 Including Pharts 37
News Bannon Kicked Off National Security Council Apr 5 Securityphart 7
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,159,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC