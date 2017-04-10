LeBron James helps the Cavs avoid an ...

LeBron James helps the Cavs avoid an upset in play-off series opener

LeBron James scored 32 points as defending NBA champions the Cleveland Cavaliers survived a scare to win their opening play-off game 109-108 against the Indiana Pacers. Cleveland relied on their star names, with Kyrie Irving scoring 23 points and Kevin Love 17, but only James tallied more than Indiana's Paul George, who contributed 29 in a losing cause.

