Lebron gives Cavs win in double overtime vs Pacers
LeBron James made a big 3-pointer in the final minute of the second overtime and scored 41 points to offset 43 by Indiana's Paul George, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 135-130 win Sunday over the Indiana Pacers. James added 15 rebounds and 11 assists in 52 minutes for the defending NBA champions, who ended the game with some drama as Tristan Thompson and James angrily exchanged words during a timeout in the second OT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 42 mins ago 10:07 p.m.Car carrying Super ...
|29 min
|TrophyPhartsz
|2
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|10 hr
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Five takeaways: UConn loses a game, finds its h...
|Sat
|KnowPhart
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Mar 31
|ReallyPhartt
|18
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar 30
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09)
|Mar 30
|Get phart
|5
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar 30
|Summer phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC