Lebron gives Cavs win in double overtime vs Pacers

1 hr ago

LeBron James made a big 3-pointer in the final minute of the second overtime and scored 41 points to offset 43 by Indiana's Paul George, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 135-130 win Sunday over the Indiana Pacers. James added 15 rebounds and 11 assists in 52 minutes for the defending NBA champions, who ended the game with some drama as Tristan Thompson and James angrily exchanged words during a timeout in the second OT.

