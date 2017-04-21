LeBron, Cavs come from 26 down, beat ...

LeBron, Cavs come from 26 down, beat Pacers to take 3-0 lead

3 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

LeBron James finished with 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA postseason record by erasing a 25-point halftime deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-114 on Thursday night. Indiana Pacers' Paul George reacts after hitting a shot during the first half in Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Indianapolis.

