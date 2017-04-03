Kyle Edmund to take on Lucas Pouille ...

Kyle Edmund to take on Lucas Pouille in Davis Cup quarter-final opener

Kyle Edmund will play Lucas Pouille in the opening match of Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final against France in Rouen on Friday. Here's the full draw for the Aegon GB @DavisCup Team quarter-final against France this weekend! ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/WOZG1HDthO Saturday's doubles will see Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot face Nicolas Mahut and Julien Benneteau before the reverse singles on Sunday.

