Konta beaten in Stuttgart and misses out on Halep rematch
The British number one is inexperienced on clay at the highest level and it showed in a scrappy 6-3 7-5 loss to Sevastova, who also won their meeting at the US Open last year. Wednesday's first-round victory over Naomi Osaka in Stuttgart was just Konta's third WTA Tour win on clay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Packers open workouts with some new changes in ...
|3 hr
|Bay phart
|4
|AJ Hawk to retire with the Green Bay Packers
|3 hr
|Packers phart
|4
|Want to succeed at the NFL draft? Copy the Patr...
|13 hr
|Want phartse
|2
|Three years later, report cards for 2014 NFL dr...
|13 hr
|Three phartse
|2
|He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14)
|18 hr
|Sounds phartz
|377
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Short pharts
|32,919
|Best of the Gulfshore 2017: People & Projects
|Wed
|Project pharted
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC