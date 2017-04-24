Konta beaten in Stuttgart and misses ...

Konta beaten in Stuttgart and misses out on Halep rematch

15 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The British number one is inexperienced on clay at the highest level and it showed in a scrappy 6-3 7-5 loss to Sevastova, who also won their meeting at the US Open last year. Wednesday's first-round victory over Naomi Osaka in Stuttgart was just Konta's third WTA Tour win on clay.

Chicago, IL

