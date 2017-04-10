Kohlschreiber and Coric set for Grand Prix final
Philipp Kohlschreiber and Borna Coric will meet in Sunday's final of the Grand Prix Hassan II after easing though the semis. Coric of Croatia was the first to book his place in the showpiece of the tournament staged in Morocco after dispatching Czech Jiri Vesely 6-4 6-4.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|4 hr
|Jesus Latter Day ...
|5
|marshaw lynch to raiders? (Oct '14)
|5 hr
|People phart
|8
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|DecentPharttz
|32,890
|How Information Builders is leading York Region...
|8 hr
|GetPharte
|34
|Emotions run high for 4 Canadians ahead of wome...
|17 hr
|HighPhartsz
|2
|slopitch umpires
|20 hr
|SoftPhartss
|2
|Sex Offender's In Joshua Tx
|Thu
|JustPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC