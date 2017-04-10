Kohlschreiber and Coric set for Grand...

Kohlschreiber and Coric set for Grand Prix final

13 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Philipp Kohlschreiber and Borna Coric will meet in Sunday's final of the Grand Prix Hassan II after easing though the semis. Coric of Croatia was the first to book his place in the showpiece of the tournament staged in Morocco after dispatching Czech Jiri Vesely 6-4 6-4.

